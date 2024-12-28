Movies Out of these directors, which two have the best 3 films? (Finals O/T)

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals



(Based on their IMDB ratings or you can make your own 3 films for the particular director)



Martin Scorsese - Goodfellas, The Departed, Taxi Driver

Quentin Tarantino - Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Reservoir Dogs

Francis Ford Coppola - The Godfather, The Godfather II, Apocalypse Now

Steven Spielberg - Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Raiders of the Lost Ark

Ridley Scott - Alien, Gladiator, Blade Runner

James Cameron - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, The Terminator

Stanley Kubrick - The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket



