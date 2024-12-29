Movies Out of these directors, which one has the best 3 films? (Double O/T)

Choose One.

  Total voters
    12
Finals O/T


(Based on their IMDB ratings or you can make your own 3 films for that particular director)



Steven Spielberg - Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Raiders of the Lost Ark

Stanley Kubrick - The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket

James Cameron - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, The Terminator



Please vote.
Btw what's your criteria in voting which director?

Mine is if all 3 films are masterpieces is a bonus.

And to add all 3 are completely different genres.
 
Spielberg and Cameron were great and had some awesome, entertaining movies, but Kubrick was a fucking genius.
 
