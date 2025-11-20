Movies Out of these Daniel Day-Lewis scenes - Which 4 is his best? (Part Three)

Choose Four.

  • Phantom Thread - Daniel Day-Lewis makes a scene

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Phantom Thread - Never Cursed

    Votes: 1 6.3%

  • Gangs of New York - The Five Point Battle

    Votes: 9 56.3%

  • Gangs of New York - Bill the Butcher kills Walter McGinn

    Votes: 6 37.5%

  • Gangs of New York - We Got Business

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • Gangs of New York - Poor Rabbit scene

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • Gangs of New York - Knife tapping the eye

    Votes: 11 68.8%

  • Gangs of New York - Paddy's Lamentation

    Votes: 3 18.8%

  • Gangs of New York - Vandalizing Lincoln picture

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gangs of New York - Bill the Butcher gets shot

    Votes: 1 6.3%

  • Gangs of New York - Bill the Butcher haunting Monologue

    Votes: 11 68.8%

  • Gangs of New York - The Butchers Retaliation

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • Gangs of New York - Challenge Accepted

    Votes: 4 25.0%

  • Gangs of New York - The butcher meets his end

    Votes: 8 50.0%

  • Nine - Guido's Song

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  Total voters
    16
  Poll closed
Part One
Part Two


Phantom Thread - Daniel Day-Lewis makes a scene


Phantom Thread - Never Cursed


Gangs of New York - The Five Point Battle


Gangs of New York - Bill the Butcher kills Walter McGinn


Gangs of New York - We Got Business


Gangs of New York - Poor Rabbit scene


Gangs of New York - Knife tapping the eye
 
Gangs of New York - Paddy's Lamentation


Gangs of New York - Vandalizing Lincoln picture


Gangs of New York - Bill the Butcher gets shot


Gangs of New York - Bill the Butcher haunting Monologue


Gangs of New York - The Butchers Retaliation


Gangs of New York - Challenge Accepted


Gangs of New York - The butcher meets his end


Nine - Guido's Song
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I agree, he should at least have 4.
Click to expand...
Last of Mohicans was incredible. He dd so many little things right and I could tell he was used to the terrain he was in. I spent a couple years in the area they filmed growing up, it's not an easy place to navigate for normal people. Everything is slick ir sharp, rocks everywhere, everything is slanted, you have to learn to walk "light". I still walk around barely making any noise on accident. You can't stomp or goochy boot around.
Anyways seeing him that I was yeah that's how a white person would act and look in the terrain. You get lean
 
