Movies Out of these Daniel Day-Lewis scenes - Which 4 is his best? (Part One)

Choose Four.

  • A Room with a View - 'The Sacred Lake' scene

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • My Left Foot - Opening Scene

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • My Left Foot - Speech Therapy

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • My Left Foot - I Love You Eileen

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • My Left Foot - Platonic Love

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • My Left Foot - Christy Flirts With His Caretaker

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • The Last of the Mohicans - Their not strangers

    Votes: 4 28.6%

  • The Last of the Mohicans - How are you Heading West?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Last of the Mohicans - Ambush

    Votes: 7 50.0%

  • The Last of the Mohicans - Chingachgook belt

    Votes: 7 50.0%

  • The Last of the Mohicans - Final Scene

    Votes: 7 50.0%

  • Age of Innocence - Ending

    Votes: 4 28.6%

  • The Crucible - God is dead

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • The Crucible - Leave me my name!

    Votes: 6 42.9%

  • Phantom Thread - Breakfast Order

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Phantom Thread - Back Where You Came From

    Votes: 1 7.1%
  • Total voters
    14
  • Poll closed .
This is a four parts, which will have 61 DDL scenes.

Lets narrow it down to one, shall we?


A Room with a View - 'The Sacred Lake' scene


My Left Foot - Opening Scene


My Left Foot - Speech Therapy


My Left Foot - I Love You Eileen


My Left Foot - Platonic Love


My Left Foot - Christy Flirts With His Caretaker


The Last of the Mohicans - Their not strangers


The Last of the Mohicans - How are you Heading West?
 
The Last of the Mohicans - Ambush


The Last of the Mohicans - Huron Chief


The Last of the Mohicans - Final Scene


Age of Innocence - Ending


The Crucible - God is dead


The Crucible - Leave me my name!


Phantom Thread - Breakfast Order


Phantom Thread - Back Where You Came From
 
johnsmithjohnson said:
I saw it on fmovies. Ddl is the goat but it's okay besides him and bean not much is great. Not my tempo. I think he did it for his son.
I don't think he's done acting at all. He seemed to really enjoy playing this guy.
Is fmovies safe?
 
johnsmithjohnson said:
I saw it on fmovies. Ddl is the goat but it's okay besides him and bean not much is great. Not my tempo. I think he did it for his son.
I don't think he's done acting at all. He seemed to really enjoy playing this guy.
I agree DDL acting in Anemone is superb among the rests as well. But there not much to the story it's pretty thin.
 
