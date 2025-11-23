Movies Out of these Daniel Day-Lewis scenes - Which 4 is his best? (Part Four)

Choose Four.

  • Stars and Bars - Ape your mannerisms

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Stars and Bars - Stop hitting me

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • In the Name of the Father - I'm going to shoot your dad

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • In the Name of the Father - Meet his father in prison

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • In the Name of the Father - Dropping Acid in prison

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • In the Name of the Father - Trashing his Cell

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • In the Name of the Father - Not to be shown to the defense

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Lincoln - Euclid

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Lincoln - Lincoln instructs Grant

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Lincoln - Lincoln on Democracy

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Lincoln - The Politics of Free men

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • Lincoln - Now

    Votes: 7 70.0%

  • Lincoln - 2nd Inaugural address

    Votes: 3 30.0%
  • Total voters
    10
  • Poll closed .
Part One
Part Two
Part Three

Last Part onto the Semi-Finals next.


Stars and Bars - Ape your mannerisms


Stars and Bars - Stop hitting me


In the Name of the Father - I'm going to shoot your dad


In the Name of the Father - Meet his father in prison


In the Name of the Father - Dropping Acid in prison


In the Name of the Father - Trashing his Cell


In the Name of the Father - Not to be shown to the defense
 
Lincoln - Euclid


Lincoln - Lincoln instructs Grant


Lincoln - The Politics of Free men


Lincoln - Lincoln on Democracy


Lincoln - Now


Lincoln - 2nd Inaugural address
 
