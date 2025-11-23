Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,424
- Reaction score
- 57,852
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Last Part onto the Semi-Finals next.
Stars and Bars - Ape your mannerisms
Stars and Bars - Stop hitting me
In the Name of the Father - I'm going to shoot your dad
In the Name of the Father - Meet his father in prison
In the Name of the Father - Dropping Acid in prison
In the Name of the Father - Trashing his Cell
In the Name of the Father - Not to be shown to the defense
Part Two
Part Three
Last Part onto the Semi-Finals next.
Stars and Bars - Ape your mannerisms
Stars and Bars - Stop hitting me
In the Name of the Father - I'm going to shoot your dad
In the Name of the Father - Meet his father in prison
In the Name of the Father - Dropping Acid in prison
In the Name of the Father - Trashing his Cell
In the Name of the Father - Not to be shown to the defense