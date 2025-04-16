To be completely honest, I love all the the foods from the last 9 countries. Having to choose from the last three I go with Mexican. I'd put Italian in 2nd and Japanese in 3rd. I'm in San Jose and we are just stacked with dynamite places to eat at.



What's funny is I speak fluent Spanish since I was like 15/16yo and my parents are from England and Ireland. So there have been so many times when I chat with the workers or owners of restaurants and it always catches them off guard (in a good way) when a whetto speaks good Spanish. So it's always a good experience. I've been hooked up with bigger portions, something that's not on the menu, desserts or an extra margaritas... Just countless times. It's awesome.