Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (Part Two)

Choose Three.

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Part One

(Btw don't choose based on the pics, but based on your personal experience)



German
image-post_2023-01-23_11%3A37%3A17.424


Dominican
morenas-2724.jpg


Thai
74266936_974543526239560_8913209208342577152_o.7.jpg


Portuguese
intro-1713278355.jpg


Australian
Screenshot-2020-07-16-at-08.45.05.png


Jamaican
Jamaican-Jerk-Chicken.jpg


Turkish
turkish-food.jpg

Lebanese
0-lebanese-cuisine.jpg


South African
South-African-Food_Dish-scaled.jpg


American
gettyimages-1273516682.jpg



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.
@Sir Punchalot @TheTickG @Crucif13d @NoSmilez @TCE @liner @Mock Artwork @Bob Gray @HeLLMuTT @zapataxiv @The_Renaissance @lowlife @Long Dark Blues @Vapezilla
@Brother Numsi @Concrete @Zer @Killer Whale @helax @Osculater @PRESIDENT TRUMP @TheAlliance @Prutfis @TribalDrumz @TJ Dillashank @Bobby00 @Flower2dPeople
@spastikbecher @stalehotdog @Conrad Veidt @Dailo @sleepwalk @Contempt @Possum Jenkins @BlankaPresident @I Am Legion @Sanctus @Drago81 @elreece @Sonny Qc
@Streeter @AleYeah @plataoplombo @BroRogan @ricc505 @fingercuffs @Ardaric @sleepwalk @yamahacrasher @RichardHarrow @Dillydilly @Valhoven @Eusung @SalvadorAllende
@TheNinja @Lord_Impaler @Your Salad @pv3Hpv3p @Daverisimo @KBE6EKCTAH_CCP @IDGETKTFO @Kingz @Rawex @milliniar @Prutfis @Ezekiel 25:17 @Valhoven @Amianto
@Natural Order @Icanseeu @Ima5starman @GoodBadHBK @Trupsi @Fox by the Sea @HeLLMuTT @Reign Supreme @BluntForceTrama @djacobox372 @Streeter
 
Last edited:
Thai is obviously the #1 choice in this batch. A good Pad Kee Mao or green curry is fucking heavenly.

Jamaican is #2. I love me some jerk chicken, curry goat, or oxtail stew.

Germany is the dark horse of the group, but nobody does sausages or bread better than them imo. They're my third pick.
 
Daverisimo said:
Thai is obviously the #1 choice in this batch. A good Pad Kee Mao or green curry is fucking heavenly.

Jamaican is #2. I love me some jerk chicken, curry goat, or oxtail stew.

Germany is the dark horse of the group, but nobody does sausages or bread better than them imo. They're my third pick.
I notice you only picked Thai. You could vote 3x btw.
 
This is a tough bracket. I think German is the weakest one for me. They eat bread instead of some kind of pasta or rice.
 
