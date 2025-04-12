Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (Part One)

Choose Three.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is inspired by my own thread. lol

Takes Two To Tango

Food & Drink Thread 'Greek food or Portuguese food - Which do you prefer?'

This is tough, I love both. But I'll pick Greek.

Georgia-Zeus-Greek-Street-Food-In-Atlanta.jpg


800px-Bacalhau_desfiado_com_migas_e_grelos_%289374133341%29.jpg
  • Like

I thought let's see which country has the best food according to Sherdog.

Let's chow down.



British
AdobeStock_142101192-1024x683.jpeg


New Zealand
64b10e19ad930.jpg


Saudi Arabian
F90EDE79-15EB-4CCE-8926-3F7B634A04ED_1358467437.jpg


Spanish
spanish-cuisine.jpg


Romanian
carnati.jpg


Italian
Italian-Restaurants.jpg


Irish
230309153222-26-irish-foods-irish-breakfast.jpg


Uruguayan
uruguayan-asado.jpg


Mexican
guide-to-popular-mexican-food.jpg


Costa Rican
1200px-Casado_Tico.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.


Are we merely going by the pictures? Or should we have actually been to the countries and had their cuisine? I've had Americanized versions of food from those countries but I don't know if it was really authentic.
 
I am both Welsh and Romanian but neither countries cuisine has looked appetizing to me. I, however, am a rube from the sticks. The most culture I get is Kitchen Nightmares and the local hibachi restaurant.
 
British food being on here is kind of a joke. OP you think British food is the best food in the world? gtfo lol
 
Mexican or Italian. These are 2 greatest cuisines in world.
 
bro
how could you put up the least appetizing non Mexican tacos for the picture. you trying hold us back
 
