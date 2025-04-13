Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (Part Four)

Choose Three.

  • Total voters
    23
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,904
Reaction score
50,230
Part One
Part Two
Part Three


(Btw don't choose based on the pics, but based on your personal experience)

Onto the Semi-Finals next.


Filipino
Filipino-Features-Soups-and-Stews-1e81ba12ce10481caf3ff58981c347ab.jpg


Tunisian
mary-and-melissa-tunisia-morocco-nov-2022-seafood-lunch-in-hammamet-edited.jpg


Colombian
traditional-colombian-food-paisa-tray.jpg


Vietnamese
5feb1f39-f0ed-4574-9996-9d969b1b6e73


Chilean
Untitled-design4491-1024x577.jpg


Brazilian
best-food-brazil.jpg


Malaysian
ddd60ef2d51a43e58284f604da9cdebf_Essential_Malaysian_Dishes_MICHELIN_Guide.jpg


Chinese
Popular-Chinese-Food.jpg


Hungarian
pas6fuzrvgjgjpuv0ehj


Egyptian
iStock-1490753206.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.
@Sir Punchalot @TheTickG @Crucif13d @NoSmilez @TCE @liner @Mock Artwork @Bob Gray @HeLLMuTT @zapataxiv @The_Renaissance @lowlife @Long Dark Blues @Vapezilla
@Brother Numsi @Concrete @Zer @Killer Whale @helax @Osculater @PRESIDENT TRUMP @TheAlliance @Prutfis @TribalDrumz @TJ Dillashank @Bobby00 @Flower2dPeople
@spastikbecher @stalehotdog @Conrad Veidt @Dailo @sleepwalk @Contempt @Possum Jenkins @BlankaPresident @I Am Legion @Sanctus @Drago81 @elreece @Sonny Qc
@Streeter @AleYeah @plataoplombo @BroRogan @ricc505 @fingercuffs @Ardaric @sleepwalk @yamahacrasher @RichardHarrow @Dillydilly @Valhoven @Eusung @Streeter
@TheNinja @Lord_Impaler @Your Salad @pv3Hpv3p @Daverisimo @KBE6EKCTAH_CCP @IDGETKTFO @Kingz @Rawex @milliniar @Prutfis @Ezekiel 25:17 @Valhoven @Amianto
@Natural Order @Icanseeu @Ima5starman @GoodBadHBK @Trupsi @Fox by the Sea @HeLLMuTT @Reign Supreme @BluntForceTrama @djacobox372 @SalvadorAllende
 
Chinese has to be #1 in this list, if only for the variety of it. I especially love Sichuaese and Hunanese. Any of the spicier regional cuisines are great though, imo

Vietnamese is probably #2, and Filipino #3
 
Daverisimo said:
Chinese has to be #1 in this list, if only for the variety of it. I especially love Sichuaese and Hunanese. Any of the spicier regional cuisines are great though, imo

Vietnamese is probably #2, and Filipino #3
Click to expand...

We have the same choices. lol

Nice. : - )
 
Most people here probably have had American Chinese food which is pretty different than traditional Chinese cooking
 
Daverisimo said:
Chinese has to be #1 in this list, if only for the variety of it. I especially love Sichuaese and Hunanese. Any of the spicier regional cuisines are great though, imo

Vietnamese is probably #2, and Filipino #3
Click to expand...
I think Chinese wins because of variety. They have around 8 major regional cuisines and another 10 different smaller groups. I think they are weak in steak and green salads. Are we also counting Taiwan and Macau? Taiwanese food is pretty good. It's like Colombian or Filipino food. I will die if I eat it all the time. I will only order the fried and heavy starchy stuff. Colombian hotdogs, burgers and fries are good when you want to pig out.

Vietnamese food is legit. The stuff we eat in America is very close to the authentic thing from the south of Vietnam. I would say it is almost the same thing outside of the price.
 
NoSmilez said:
I think Chinese wins because of variety. They have around 8 major regional cuisines and another 10 different smaller groups. I think they are weak in steak and green salads. Are we also counting Taiwan and Macau? Taiwanese food is pretty good. It's like Colombian or Filipino food. I will die if I eat it all the time. I will only order the fried and heavy starchy stuff. Colombian hotdogs, burgers and fries are good when you want to pig out.

Vietnamese food is legit. The stuff we eat in America is very close to the authentic thing from the south of Vietnam. I would say it is almost the same thing outside of the price.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I think the reason why it's easier to find authentic Vietnamese food in the US is because they're a more recent immigrant group. They haven't been around long enough to change things to suit the tastes of americans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (Part Three)
Replies
19
Views
253
helax
helax
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (Part One)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
654
Wrath of Foamy
W
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (Part Two)
2
Replies
35
Views
429
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these directors, which four have the best 3 films? (The Finals)
Replies
14
Views
449
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these directors, which four have the best 3 films? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
18
Views
506
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,482
Messages
57,166,140
Members
175,561
Latest member
TheWizard25

Share this page

Back
Top