Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Three.

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Part Four


(Btw don't choose based on the pics, but based on your personal experience)




Mexican
Homemade-Vegan-Mexican-Beef-Tacos-with-Herbs.jpg


Spanish
spanish-food.jpg


Thai
thai_food.webp


American
image


Jamaican
fact_food.jpg


Turkish
5-popular-Turkish-dishes-to-try-2.jpg


Italian
8506656-a1456f013b544fe39832f7f956da816f.jpg


Lebanese
caption.jpg


Iranian
999fefa7-c25e-477b-8cba-8beeb1d73087.jpg



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.
@Sir Punchalot @TheTickG @Crucif13d @NoSmilez @TCE @liner @Mock Artwork @Bob Gray @HeLLMuTT @zapataxiv @The_Renaissance @lowlife @Long Dark Blues @Vapezilla
@Brother Numsi @Concrete @Zer @Killer Whale @helax @Osculater @PRESIDENT TRUMP @TheAlliance @Prutfis @TribalDrumz @TJ Dillashank @Bobby00 @Flower2dPeople
@spastikbecher @stalehotdog @Conrad Veidt @Dailo @sleepwalk @Contempt @Possum Jenkins @BlankaPresident @I Am Legion @Sanctus @Drago81 @elreece @Sonny Qc
@Streeter @AleYeah @plataoplombo @BroRogan @ricc505 @fingercuffs @Ardaric @sleepwalk @yamahacrasher @RichardHarrow @Dillydilly @Valhoven @Eusung @Streeter
@TheNinja @Lord_Impaler @Your Salad @pv3Hpv3p @Daverisimo @KBE6EKCTAH_CCP @IDGETKTFO @Kingz @Rawex @milliniar @Prutfis @Ezekiel 25:17 @Valhoven @Amianto
@Natural Order @Icanseeu @Ima5starman @GoodBadHBK @Trupsi @Fox by the Sea @HeLLMuTT @Reign Supreme @BluntForceTrama @djacobox372 @SalvadorAllende
 
Last edited:
Thai, Turkish, Italian.

Anyone who votes American votes for McDonalds and Coca Cola causing obesity epidemics all around the globe. You're voting for trash food that kills people.
 
