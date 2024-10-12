Movies Out of these Back to the Future scenes - Which two is your favorite? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Two.

  • 1.21 Gigawatts

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Marty Appears As Darth Vader From Planet Vulcan To George

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Delorean Time Machine 88 MPH

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • I'm Your Destiny / Mcfly vs Biff Fight - Manure

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Johnny B. Goode (Wild Guitar Play)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,105
Reaction score
45,626
Continuation to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Out of these Back to the Future scenes - Which is your 4 favorite? (First half of the movie)

I'm only going to put scenes that I can find on YT and the ones I thought are the most intriguing. Opening Scene The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News You're a Slacker Pinheads Audition Save the Clock Tower Biff Wrecked Totaled Car - Insurance Family Dinner | McFly Family...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Out of these Back to the Future scenes - Which is your 4 favorite? (Second half of the movie)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-back-the-future-scenes-which-is-your-4-favorite-first-half-of-the-movie.4342451/ Flux Capacitor / It Works! 1.21 Gigawatts Marty Fights Biff to Save Lorraine in School Cafeteria Marty Appears As Darth Vader From...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com


1.21 Gigawatts


Marty Appears As Darth Vader From Planet Vulcan To George


Delorean Time Machine 88 MPH


I'm Your Destiny / Mcfly vs Biff Fight - Manure


Johnny B. Goode (Wild Guitar Play)



If you don't want to be tagged, just pm me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @BB in Crazy!!!! @Ares Black @Gene Tunney @ICHEERTHEBULL @Protectandserve @Tone505 @cincymma79 @scgst4 @TCE @Long Dark Blues @Diktaattori
@Kryptt @Randlewand @revoltub @ong bak @plataoplombo @Trill850 @HHJ @Plissken @Gomi1977 @Thrawn33 @Dizzy @MLarson @I Am Legion @Brofessor @revoltub
@Osculater @KingstonTX @Sushi Fitness @Ima5starman @cheesus @GearSolidMetal @Prex32 @Sobek @ObsoleteSoul @StonedLemur @TheTickG @Goon Dog
@The Good The Bad The HBK @Chromosome47 @AleYeah @SKYNET @TheChance @yamahacrasher @Thepaintbucket @ShinkanPo @Winston Wolf @Grassshoppa
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these Aliens scenes - Which one is your favorite? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
7
Views
226
BB in Crazy!!!!
BB in Crazy!!!!
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these Aliens scenes - Which one is your favorite? (The Finals)
Replies
5
Views
213
SenorFranko
SenorFranko
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these Aliens scenes - Which one is your favorite? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
17
Views
377
eddymotto
eddymotto
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these Back to the Future scenes - Which is your 4 favorite? (Second half of the movie)
Replies
6
Views
158
Osculater
Osculater
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which one is your favorite? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
3
Views
145
MLarson
MLarson

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,498
Messages
56,324,304
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top