Movies Out of these Back the Future scenes - Which is your 4 favorite? (First half of the movie)

Choose Four.

  • Opening Scene

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • You're a Slacker

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Pinheads Audition

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Save the Clock Tower

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Biff Wrecked Totaled Car - Insurance

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Family Dinner | McFly Family Dinner

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Delorean Time Machine 88 MPH

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nov 05 1955

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Libyans Find Doc Brown

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Peabody Farm (Barn Crash) Scene

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1955 Hill Valley Mr. Sandman

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Cafe Scene - Two McFly's

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Calvin visits his mom

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Marty At Baines's Dinner Scene in 1955

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • I'm From the Future

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,086
Reaction score
45,582
I'm only going to put scenes that I can find on YT and the ones I thought are the most intriguing.


Opening Scene


The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News


You're a Slacker


Pinheads Audition


Save the Clock Tower


Biff Wrecked Totaled Car - Insurance


Family Dinner | McFly Family Dinner


Delorean Time Machine 88 MPH


Nov 05 1955


The Libyans Find Doc Brown



If you don't want to be tagged, just pm me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @BB in Crazy!!!! @Ares Black @Gene Tunney @ICHEERTHEBULL @Protectandserve @Tone505 @cincymma79 @scgst4 @TCE @Long Dark Blues @Diktaattori
@Kryptt @Randlewand @revoltub @ong bak @plataoplombo @Trill850 @HHJ @Plissken @Gomi1977 @Thrawn33 @Dizzy @MLarson @I Am Legion @Brofessor @revoltub
@Osculater @KingstonTX @Sushi Fitness @Ima5starman @cheesus @GearSolidMetal @Prex32 @Sobek @ObsoleteSoul @StonedLemur @TheTickG @Goon Dog
@The Good The Bad The HBK @Chromosome47 @AleYeah @SKYNET
 
Peabody Farm (Barn Crash) Scene


1955 Hill Valley Mr. Sandman


Cafe Scene - Two McFly's


Calvin visits his mom


Marty At Baines's Dinner Scene in 1955


I'm From the Future
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which is your 5 favorite?
Replies
12
Views
321
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which one is your favorite? (The Finals)
2
Replies
27
Views
421
Thrawn33
Thrawn33
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which one is your favorite? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
6
Views
184
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which one is your favorite? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
3
Views
136
MLarson
MLarson

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,269
Messages
56,311,389
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top