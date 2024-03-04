Out of these athletes, which would you say could deliver the hardest punch?

Has to be one of these. These two (assuming we're talking elite shotputter and HW weightlifter) are the biggest, strongest dudes around whose sport solely revolves around explosive arm lock out with elbows in, from a standing position with leg drive.Baseball and NFL quarterback train that motion as well, but those dudes have to be small enough to be able to run around the field. Shotputters and weightlifters have no such limitation and simply have to deliver the most explosive movement from a standing position, which is what OP is asking for.