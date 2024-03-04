Out of these athletes, which would you say could deliver the hardest punch?

Major league pitcher
Nfl quarterback
Shot putter
Powerlifter
Strongman
Olympic weight lifter
Arm wrestler

And who do you think would have the best skills or physical ability overall to translate into being a fighter?
 
Major league pitcher. There have been a few legendary punchers who had a background in baseball, Rocky Marciano probably being the most famous.
 
Doing blind pick think baseball one will have absorbed best the body coordination needed for the punch

But depend on the individual involved
 
Baseball, Hendo/Gomi both had a cannon that translated into punching power.
 
Doing blind pick think baseball one will have absorbed best the body coordination needed for the punch

Maybe, but they are also the smallest and physically weakest of all the athletes mentioned. Do mlb pitchers really have stronger arms and shoulders than nfl quarterbacks?
 
Too many variables but it would favor the shot putters.
 
Baseball pitcher for sure. Generating power in their swing is literally their job and a lot of boxers and even Johnny Hendricks were good pitchers at some level.
 
I'd also take a guy that plays an actual sport like football/baseball over a big lifter. Baseball players have good reflexes and fast hands from what i've seen.
 
Shot putter or weightlifter.
Has to be one of these. These two (assuming we're talking elite shotputter and HW weightlifter) are the biggest, strongest dudes around whose sport solely revolves around explosive arm lock out with elbows in, from a standing position with leg drive.

Baseball and NFL quarterback train that motion as well, but those dudes have to be small enough to be able to run around the field. Shotputters and weightlifters have no such limitation and simply have to deliver the most explosive movement from a standing position, which is what OP is asking for.
 
Too many variables but it would favor the shot putters.
Some of these arm wrestlers are built like mutants though. They probably have the strongest arms, hands and wrists of any athlete but I don't know if they'd have the fast twitch ability or the total body mechanics to get the coordination down

1709564793630.png

1709564822332.png
 
Shot putter or Baseball pitcher are my picks.
 
I imagine a pitcher would throw one hell of an overhand.

In terms of "hardest" it would probably depend if you're talking about Marcus Stroman 5'7" or Jon Rauch 6'11". I'd think a guy like Rauch or CC Sabathia after a year of training would be a guy you don't want to throw a cross or overhand at you.

9d91b5ea78c9a4810c3ef6e1841ad429.jpg
 
Some of these arm wrestlers are built like mutants though. They probably have the strongest arms, hands and wrists of any athlete but I don't know if they'd have the fast twitch ability or the total body mechanics to get the coordination down

I've favor armwrestlers for anything involving grip or pulling strength. But I'd put them last in terms of ability to deliver a punch because of the OP choices, theirs is the only sport that does not require any kind of extension, let alone explosive extension from standing. Their entire sport revolves around pulling. A guy like Devon Larratt is so imbalanced in that area that he can't even straighten his arms all the way.
 
Assuming none of them have any boxing or fighting training at all, I'd go with the shot putter.

The way they throw lines up more with the act of punching than a pitcher. Plus they tend to be huge.
 
