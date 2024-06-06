Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
My pick:
Toy Story
Toy Story
The Lion King (1994)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Top 20:
1. TBD
2. TBD
3. TBD
4. Akira
5. Aladdin (1992)
6. Princess Mononoke
7. The Incredibles
8. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
9. The Land Before Time
10. Shrek
11. WALL-E
12. Finding Nemo
13. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
14. The Jungle Book (1967)
15. The Nightmare Before Christmas
16. Up
17. Fantasia
18. The Transformers: The Movie
19. The Iron Giant
20. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
