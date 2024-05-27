Movies Out of these animated films - Which 4 are the best? (Third Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    13
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,338
Reaction score
42,781
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket



My picks:

Toy Story
Up
GI. Joe the Movie
Lady and the Tramp



Toy Story


The Prince of Egypt

Treasure Planet

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Up

Princess and the Frog

GI. Joe the Movie

A Bug's Life

Monsters University
 
Princess Mononoke

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Bambi

Cars

Encanto

Finding Nemo

Peter Pan (1953)

Cinderella (1950)

The Simpsons Movie

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @Piperrr @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @2DUM2TAP
@aldeniro78 @Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts
@wigglestick @empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @rustledjimjams @MichiganMMA1978
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Sleestaxk @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @marioh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Virginiatechmic @Simian Raticus @Lebnof
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @Vigorelli @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG
@MilesAbove @Randlewand @Uncle J @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @BARNUM @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @bosox32 @Kryptt
@ManCityFC9 @sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @ctm @RayA @VulcanNervPinch
@Streeter @LetThemBleed @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @jerzey devil @Beau Wring
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Spiffy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @Superbad
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @RoñaCastroJr
@El Che @Shaungotti @genecop @Mikeydontgiva @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @M4rk
@Uncommon Valor @Bobby 3 Sticks @scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @MastiffMike
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @Osiris007 @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Krixes @90 50
@GolovKing @bowened @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @Tone505 @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @Philadelphia Collins @cmw43 @MRDOG @RoxyBird
@MeatWagon06 @Nimrod @armbarforhire @paperclip101 @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42
@AZZA B @Luminosity @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf
@Andrey Kamensky @FinalFight @zuffazombee @heloder @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @J0N0 @BisexualMMA @Dr Stoppage @Bonos @Brutus.......
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @Badoldman @burningspear @fingercuffs
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @Mr. Fixit @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @EJRMAN513
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @hohner @Mr. Shickadance @hwm52806 @Goon Dog @TapIt
@cheesus @Omegaboy13 @Washkev @eighterumg5 @CrimsonFan @freakroor @Zanderlini
@BUDDYLOVETT @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @GergreG @Vegeta @TestosterOWN
@Xuh @eworden78 @ookii @Shael @DooHoChoi @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Fork
@houjebek @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Texan6533 @the muntjac @ThereIsNoSpoon
@Nightgunner05 @ModernMatt @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @DamianK1 @cooks1
@Jballer @The J0ker @deucesarewild @dbo @TapIt @phightens19 @Zer @Odoylerules22
@Adrian Anis @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @ChuckSteak @Trainspotter @jan230 @Corona
@bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios @Kraysla
@RemyR @fungi @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23
@Misanthropist @Captain Sausage @yamahacrasher @Halge @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@National Acrobat @PG29 red0 Jr @ThaiSexPills @HaggardSky @Rawex @Sunnyvale TP
@mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare @CZMuayThai11 @Bargey @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Fijeeto @Candy Routure @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer @spamking @Diet Butcher @landon
@HardBoiled @Karl_Hungus @TonOdanK @ahme4 @Ghost Boner @mmamxfan @KoChang
@Two Crows @Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @Thrawn33 @MDoza @rivera
@Preston Jarrett @Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh
@2fast2see @AbominableJoman @templewarrior @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@LSXMMA @SilentFate @StonedLemur @hex @liner @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @west42
@ramsiN @Phlogiston @cincymma79 @Codpiece @-Magua- @xenomorph4prez @zapataxiv
@GirthBrooks @johnnystone @Speedy1 @Vapezilla @Oregonmma @Viking_Hammer
@FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Rastas @Motleysubs @MLarson @Hollywood Jack @Pliny Pete
@biscuitsbrah @stalehotdog @Cold cash rip @Heavy Hands @revoltub @Otto! @LilMountain
@TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @Pizza Werewolf @Sirwastealot @Long Dark Blues
@TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte @WarHawk @Matt4786
 
Finding Nemo
A bug's life
Gi joe ( you know it's mostly men voting so this might win in a landslide
Encanto (soy Latino) lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Thirteenth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
10
Views
460
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Eleventh Elimination Bracket)
2
Replies
27
Views
778
weaselkenievil
weaselkenievil
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Fifteenth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
13
Views
420
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Twelfth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
18
Views
587
method115
method115
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Fourteenth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
18
Views
546
I Am Legion
I Am Legion

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,996
Messages
55,599,197
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top