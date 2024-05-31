Movies Out of these animated films - Which 4 are the best? (Seventh Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket

Last of the Elimination Brackets, onto the Quarter-Finals next.


My picks:

Aladdin
Shrek
Beauty and the Beast
Akira


Zootopia


Kiki's Delivery Service

Isle of Dogs

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Wind Rises

Perfect Blue

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Big Hero 6
 
Aladdin (1992)

Persepolis

Shrek

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Toy Story 2

Soul

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Akira

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Castle in the Sky
 
Soul is one of Pixar's lesser known releases because it got dumped to streaming during Covid but it is such a beautiful film
 
This one has too many heavy hitters in it tbh, all of these are massively influential animated films that deserve recognition (*=my votes):

Kiki's Deliver Service
Shrek
*Aladdin
Perfect Blue
*Ghost in the Shell
*Akira
Nausicaa In the Valley of the Wind
*Castle in the Sky
Toy Story 2
Beauty and the Beast
Soul
Nightmare Before Christmas
Puss in Boots: Last Wish
Persepolis
 
