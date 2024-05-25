Movies Out of these animated films - Which 4 are the best? (First Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

Here we go my friends, we got another good size tournament ready to go.

Let's see what's the best animated film is of all-time.

We got 7 elimination brackets and about 140 animated films in this tourney.




My picks:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Ninja Scroll
The Lion King (1994)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Road to El Dorado

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

FrankenWeenie

Ninja Scroll

Spirited Away

Rio

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Brother Bear
 
The Lion King (1994)

Ralph Breaks the Internet

A Scanner Darkly

ParaNorman

Madagascar

Grave of the Fireflies

9

Hotel Transylvania

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Bolt
 
Please vote.
1. Spirited Away
2. Ninja Scroll
3. Grave of the Fireflies
4. A Scanner Darkly
 
I got all excited when I saw the title, like aww yeah, my area of expertise!
Looked at the list and I have literally seen none of those movies, guess I aint the expert i thought I was
What a humbling moment this turned out to be
 
Secret Of Nimh better be on the rotation, though
 
Pliny Pete said:
I got all excited when I saw the title, like aww yeah, my area of expertise!
Looked at the list and I have literally seen none of those movies, guess I aint the expert i thought I was
What a humbling moment this turned out to be
Click to expand...
I highly recommend Atlantis. It's the last full length animation film that Disney did. It's a classic sci-fi adventure full of unique characters and plenty of jokes for the parents in the theatre.

235eb802-cdb4-4382-98a8-fbd53e2d9e8d_text.gif


It's where I get this from
 
Damn I get grabs of the fireflies is a downer movie but it is superb.
 
Where are the other brackets at? This one is ass.
 
Spirited Away, Grave of the fireflies, across the spider verse and Lion King.
 
1.) The Lion King
2.) A Scanner Darkly
3.) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
4.) Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse
 
