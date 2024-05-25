Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,317
- Reaction score
- 42,743
Here we go my friends, we got another good size tournament ready to go.
Let's see what's the best animated film is of all-time.
We got 7 elimination brackets and about 140 animated films in this tourney.
My picks:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Ninja Scroll
The Lion King (1994)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Road to El Dorado
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
FrankenWeenie
Ninja Scroll
Spirited Away
Rio
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Brother Bear
Let's see what's the best animated film is of all-time.
We got 7 elimination brackets and about 140 animated films in this tourney.
My picks:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Ninja Scroll
The Lion King (1994)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Road to El Dorado
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
FrankenWeenie
Ninja Scroll
Spirited Away
Rio
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Brother Bear