Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)

What's your picks?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals

Last of the Semi-Finals, onto The Finals next.

My picks:

WALL-E
The Transformers: The Movie
Beauty and the Beast


WALL-E


The Jungle Book (1967)

The Incredibles

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Toy Story 3

The Transformers: The Movie
 
The Lion King (1994)

Aladdin (1992)

Toy Story 2

Shrek

Akira

Beauty and the Beast (1991)
 
I have a story about wally. Fun for you probably, but wasn't for me. I'll write it up later.
 
