Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,964
- Reaction score
- 45,353
Continuation to this thread.
Please vote, thank you.
Movies - Out of these Aliens scenes - Which is your 5 favorite?
I thought I do this for pretty much my favorite film of all-time. Just to see what everyone thinks their favorite scenes are in this film. I only used scenes I can only find on YT and it's only limited to 20 options. So I narrowed it down the best I can, here we go. (Obviously the...
forums.sherdog.com
Please vote, thank you.