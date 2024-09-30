Movies Out of these Aliens scenes - Which one is your favorite? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose One.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Continuation to this thread.

Movies - Out of these Aliens scenes - Which is your 5 favorite?

I thought I do this for pretty much my favorite film of all-time. Just to see what everyone thinks their favorite scenes are in this film. I only used scenes I can only find on YT and it's only limited to 20 options. So I narrowed it down the best I can, here we go. (Obviously the...
Please vote, thank you.

@paddan @BB in Crazy!!!! @Ares Black @Gene Tunney @ICHEERTHEBULL @Protectandserve @Tone505 @cincymma79 @scgst4 @TCE @Long Dark Blues @Diktaattori
@cincymma79 @Kryptt @Randlewand @revoltub @ong bak @plataoplombo @Trill850 @Law Talkin' Guy
 
The whole 10 minutes prior to the game over man is my favorite in the movie. The ambush.
In the older poll, starts at Kill me and ends at Ripley rescues. I love the tension build up. (Yeah but it's a dry heat) Them being surrounded but seeing nothing. Chaos breaking out, Vasquez and Drake rocking, guys dropping like flies, and the rescue.
 
Last edited:
Vasquez badassery had a big effect on me as a kid, but it was the scene before this. When Hudson realizes that Sarge and Dietrich werent dead, without hesitation she says "Then we go back in there and get them!"

As a kid that was the most bad ass thing ive ever heard anyone say in my iife.

So the scene where she goes out like that is already what I expected her to do, but I still voted for it. People gotta understand how rare it was to see a female character like this in 1986.
 
The scene itself is easily Vasquez. “Game Over, Man!” is a classic line but that’s about it.

Vasquez and the escape scene is incredibly badass.
 
Those are great scenes.
 
The heart monitors going flat and Gorman going "Jesus Christ Apone what is going on out there???"
 
Also props to Gorman for redeeming his earlier failure by going back for Vasquez and going out like a boss.
 
Game over man but she killed it as vas. Makes you sad at how everything after 3 turned out
 
Tough call because are great but I'm going with Vasquez more of an emotional impact.

Also why wasn't I tagged
MLarson said:
Tough call because are great but I'm going with Vasquez more of an emotional impact.

Also why wasn't I tagged
The reason you weren't tagged is because I started from zero tags for this. I just only added people who voted in the previous thread/poll to this. You'll be added in the next one.
 
A Better line from Paxton is 'why don't you put her in charge?' Lol. My friend and I still use it to this day.

Vasquez's exit was solid.

My first girlfriend looked just like a white version of Vasquez with bigger rounder boobs.

Fun was had...
 
I got this far and just realized you guys weren't talking about Cain LMAO

I was very confused
 
