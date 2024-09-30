Vasquez badassery had a big effect on me as a kid, but it was the scene before this. When Hudson realizes that Sarge and Dietrich werent dead, without hesitation she says "Then we go back in there and get them!"



As a kid that was the most bad ass thing ive ever heard anyone say in my iife.



So the scene where she goes out like that is already what I expected her to do, but I still voted for it. People gotta understand how rare it was to see a female character like this in 1986.