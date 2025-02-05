Last of the Quarter-Finals, onto the Semi-Finals next.Jim Carrey - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Truman Show, Dumb and DumberArnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, PredatorToshirô Mifune - Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, High and LowJack Nicholson - One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, A Few Good MenJack Lemmon - The Apartment, Some Like it Hot, Glengarry Glen RossHugh Jackman - The Prestige, Logan, PrisonersCharles Chaplin - Modern Times, The Great Dictator, City LightsGary Oldman - Léon: The Professional, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Darkest HourMichael Biehn - Aliens, The Terminator, The AbyssJared Leto - Requiem for a Dream, Dallas Buyers Club, Mr. NobodyJake Gyllenhaal - Prisoners, Donnie Darko, Brokeback MountainRobin Williams - Good Will Hunting, Dead Poet Society, AladdinMatt Damon - The Departed, Good Will Hunting, The Martian