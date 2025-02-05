  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Out of these actors, which three have the best 3 films? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

Takes Two To Tango

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals

Last of the Quarter-Finals, onto the Semi-Finals next.


(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)

(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)



Jim Carrey - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Truman Show, Dumb and Dumber

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, Predator

Toshirô Mifune - Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, High and Low

Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, A Few Good Men

Jack Lemmon - The Apartment, Some Like it Hot, Glengarry Glen Ross

Hugh Jackman - The Prestige, Logan, Prisoners

Charles Chaplin - Modern Times, The Great Dictator, City Lights

Gary Oldman - Léon: The Professional, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Darkest Hour

Michael Biehn - Aliens, The Terminator, The Abyss

Jared Leto - Requiem for a Dream, Dallas Buyers Club, Mr. Nobody

Jake Gyllenhaal - Prisoners, Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain

Robin Williams - Good Will Hunting, Dead Poet Society, Aladdin

Matt Damon - The Departed, Good Will Hunting, The Martian


