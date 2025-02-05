Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Last of the Quarter-Finals, onto the Semi-Finals next.
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Jim Carrey - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Truman Show, Dumb and Dumber
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, Predator
Toshirô Mifune - Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, High and Low
Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, A Few Good Men
Jack Lemmon - The Apartment, Some Like it Hot, Glengarry Glen Ross
Hugh Jackman - The Prestige, Logan, Prisoners
Charles Chaplin - Modern Times, The Great Dictator, City Lights
Gary Oldman - Léon: The Professional, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Darkest Hour
Michael Biehn - Aliens, The Terminator, The Abyss
Jared Leto - Requiem for a Dream, Dallas Buyers Club, Mr. Nobody
Jake Gyllenhaal - Prisoners, Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain
Robin Williams - Good Will Hunting, Dead Poet Society, Aladdin
Matt Damon - The Departed, Good Will Hunting, The Martian
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
