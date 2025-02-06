  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Out of these actors, which three have the best 3 films? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Three.

(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)

(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)



Robert De Niro - The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver

Leonardo DiCaprio - Inception, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street

Brad Pitt - Fight Club, Se7en, 12 Monkeys

Christian Bale - The Dark Knight, The Prestige, American Psycho

Kurt Russell - The Thing, Tombstone, The Hateful Eight

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, Predator

Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, A Few Good Men

Matt Damon - The Departed, Good Will Hunting, The Martian

Jim Carrey - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Truman Show, Dumb and Dumber

Gary Oldman - Léon: The Professional, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Darkest Hour

Robin Williams - Good Will Hunting, Dead Poet Society, Mrs. Doubtfire




This is nice and spread out. Should be interesting.

But I think Arnold will take this. We'll see.
 
