Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)

Choose Four.

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals


Robert Duvall


Dennis Hopper


Steve McQueen


Ian McKellen


James Earl Jones


Gene Hackman



Anthony Hopkins


Clint Eastwood


Sean Connery


Michael Caine


Dustin Hoffman


Jack Nicholson
 
Brutal leaving out Hopper, Duvall and Clint.

This group will be gone in 10 years so enjoy them while they are above ground.
 
Very difficult poll here. Some of these guys are as good as any of the others but dont have the same body of work.

Like James Earl Jones cant beat a Clint Eastwood despite him being just as good as any of them
 
