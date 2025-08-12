Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
William Shatner
Jon Voight
Ian McKellen
Robert Duvall
Sydney Pollack
Yaphet Kotto
F. Murray Abraham
Scott Glenn
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster @The Solid Man @Bonos @Batjester @MLarson @Rawex @Korben @Chesten_Hesten @Halifax @ChrisBenoit
@Brandino @Jonathan Utah
