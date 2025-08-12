  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Choose Four.

First Quarter-Finals





William Shatner


Jon Voight


Ian McKellen


Robert Duvall


Sydney Pollack


Yaphet Kotto


F. Murray Abraham


Scott Glenn



Please vote.


Steve McQueen


Terence Stamp


Harvey Keitel


Dennis Hopper


Derek Jacobi


Oliver Reed


Albert Finney


Gene Wilder
 
My picks:

Robert Duvall - A consummate professional, very consistent. Never seen him in a bad performance or I just don't recall.

F. Murray Abraham - He was everything in Amadeus. That was a role of a lifetime and he crushed it.

Terence Stamp - The ultimate zod. What a voice and projection of it.

Oliver Reed - Besides him being a great actor, he's one of the funniest people ever.
 
Gene Wilder was one of a kind. They don't make them like that anymore
 
