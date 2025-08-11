Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
There will be 4 Quarter-Final brackets.
Clint Eastwood
Bill Bixby
Morgan Freeman
Sean Connery
Christopher Lloyd
Alan Alda
Judd Hirsch
Dustin Hoffman
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster @The Solid Man @Bonos @Batjester @MLarson @Rawex @Korben @Chesten_Hesten