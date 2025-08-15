  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 2 are the best? (Finals O/T)

Choose Two.

  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,437
Reaction score
52,676
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals



Gene Hackman


Anthony Hopkins


Ian McKellan


Clint Eastwood


Sean Connery


Michael Caine


Jack Nicholson




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.


@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion @Mikeydontgiva
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster @The Solid Man @Bonos @Batjester @MLarson @Rawex @Korben @Chesten_Hesten @Halifax @ChrisBenoit
@Brandino @Jonathan Utah @Via Heeto @HHJ
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
8
Views
107
Jack Reacheround
Jack Reacheround
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
11
Views
155
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
10
Views
174
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which one the best? (Finals O/T)
Replies
4
Views
106
FyrFytr998
FyrFytr998
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these actors born between 1930 to 1939 - Which 4 are the best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
5
Views
127
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,838
Messages
57,686,439
Members
175,807
Latest member
Fug

Share this page

Back
Top