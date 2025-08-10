  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which 3 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)

Choose Three.

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals


Jack Lemmon


Toshirô Mifune


Christopher Plummer


Harry Dean Stanton


Rod Steiger


Jason Robards


Paul Newman


Sidney Poitier


Yul Brynner




My picks:

Rod Steiger - Oven overlooked and highly underrated. Very intense actor. I remember him playing Brando older brother in On the Waterfront and he was a year younger than Brando. The guy did look older.

Paul Newman - Piercing blue eyes and what a long career he had. He played the young starry kid to the olderstatmen mentor in later roles and was magnificent in pretty much everything he's done.

Yul Brynner - Very powerful and commanding actor especially in The Ten Commandments. The screen can't help but notice him, he was so magnetic.
 
