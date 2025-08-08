Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which 3 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
Lee Van Cleef
Walter Matthau
Tony Curtis
Peter Vaughan
Roddy McDowall
Marlon Brando
Lee Marvin
Charles Bronson
Max Von Sydow
Peter Sellers
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster @The Solid Man @Bonos @Batjester @MLarson
