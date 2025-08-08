  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which 3 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,247
Reaction score
52,420
First Quarter-Finals



Lee Van Cleef


Walter Matthau


Tony Curtis


Peter Vaughan


Roddy McDowall


Marlon Brando


Lee Marvin


Charles Bronson


Max Von Sydow


Peter Sellers




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.



@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster @The Solid Man @Bonos @Batjester @MLarson
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which 3 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)
Replies
14
Views
153
TheChance
TheChance
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these actresses - Which are the 4 best? (Tournament) (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
19
Views
574
Gene Tunney
Gene Tunney

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,365
Messages
57,660,529
Members
175,790
Latest member
MixedMaritalArts

Share this page

Back
Top