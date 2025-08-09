  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which 3 are the best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

  • John Cassavetes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Paul Newman

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Peter Falk

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • James Whitmore

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Abe Vigoda

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Martin Landau

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yul Brynner

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Sidney Poitier

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Paul Scofield

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,260
Reaction score
52,432
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals


Last of the Quarter-Finals, onto Semi-Finals.



John Cassavetes


Paul Newman


Peter Falk


James Whitmore


Abe Vigoda


Martin Landau


Yul Brynner


Sidney Poitier


Paul Scofield



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.


@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster @The Solid Man @Bonos @Batjester @MLarson @Rawex @Korben @Chesten_Hesten
 
