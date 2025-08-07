Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which 3 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 38,241
- Reaction score
- 52,406
Since actors born in the 1920s is more stacked. This tourney will start with the Quarter-Finals.
Peter Graves
Toshirô Mifune
Marcello Mastroianni
Jack Lemmon
Montgomery Clift
Jack Warden
Harry Dean Stanton
Christopher Plummer
Rod Steiger
Jason Robards
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
Peter Graves
Toshirô Mifune
Marcello Mastroianni
Jack Lemmon
Montgomery Clift
Jack Warden
Harry Dean Stanton
Christopher Plummer
Rod Steiger
Jason Robards
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance @Lycandroid @Spam On Rye @Yoricks Wisdom @Kevster