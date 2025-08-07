  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these actors born between 1920 to 1929 - Which 3 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

Since actors born in the 1920s is more stacked. This tourney will start with the Quarter-Finals.


Peter Graves


Toshirô Mifune


Marcello Mastroianni

Jack Lemmon

Montgomery Clift

Jack Warden

Harry Dean Stanton

Christopher Plummer

Rod Steiger

Jason Robards

Steiger and robards are 2 of my absolute favorites. They won't win but I'll watch movies just because that are in them. Another great list. Stanton and Warden get honorable mention votes for me.
 
ricc505 said:
Steiger and robards are 2 of my absolute favorites. They won't win but I'll watch movies just because that are in them. Another great list. Stanton and Warden get honorable mention votes for me.
I love Steiger especially, he so underrated.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I love Steiger especially, he so underrated.
He has great intensity. I've been looking to rewatch the illustrated man, as a fan of steiger and Bradbury but I haven't seen it available anywhere in a while .

Is it just me or do these Lists illustrate the superiority of the past movie stars? Some are not the best actors but are absolute legends for their roles and personal lives. WW2 service! You have actual men. I was reading about Lee Marvin and John Wayne recently filming Donovan's reef. They would never make that movie today for insurance reasons.
 
