Out of these actors born between 1910 to 1919 - Which 5 are the best?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 38,168
- Reaction score
- 52,350
Anthony Quinn
Kirk Douglas
Vincent Price
Peter Cushing
Alec Guinness
Frank Sinatra
Burt Lancaster
Jack Palance
Scatman Crothers
Gene Kelly
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
Kirk Douglas
Vincent Price
Peter Cushing
Alec Guinness
Frank Sinatra
Burt Lancaster
Jack Palance
Scatman Crothers
Gene Kelly
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @MusterX @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @MusterX @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea