Out of these actors born between 1910 to 1919 - Which 5 are the best?

Choose Five.

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Anthony Quinn


Kirk Douglas


Vincent Price

Peter Cushing

Alec Guinness

Frank Sinatra

Burt Lancaster

Jack Palance

Scatman Crothers

Gene Kelly


@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @MusterX @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea
 
Dean Martin


David Niven


Seiji Miyaguchi


Robert Mitchum


Ernest Borgnine


Peter Finch


Gregory Peck


Eli Wallach


Orson Welles
 
Anyone that votes against frank sinatra is questionably fbi trying to fight against the mafia.
 
