Out of these actors born between 1910 to 1919 - Which 3 are the best?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Out of these actors born between 1910 to 1919 - Which 5 are the best?
Kirk Douglas
Vincent Price
Alec Guinness
Burt Lancaster
Robert Mitchum
Ernest Borgnine
Gregory Peck
Eli Wallach
Orson Welles
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman @SKYNET
@Zer @the gorilla @Big Burly @Thepaintbucket @Trupsi @Captain Tenneal @wh4tttt @Fox by the Sea @deise69 @ssBaldy @Lovestorm @frankmorris1 @BigDeadFreak @I Am Legion
@TheChance
