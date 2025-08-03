Out of these actors born between 1900 to 1909 - Which 2 are the best? (The Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Out of these actors born between 1900 to 1909 - Which 5 are the best?
Cary Grant
Gary Cooper
John Wayne
James Stewart
Clark Gable
Laurence Olivier
Henry Fonda
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.
Please vote.
@Nimrod @tank666 @HardBoiled @Crucif13d @ricains_cretins @Rastas @esotamoc @Doomer @Escabar @Tone C @LilMountain @El Che @Gomi1977 @Brom Bones @MusterX @Your Salad
@cooks1 @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @Jar of Flies @Azure @JackWhite @milliniar @Reign Supreme @Talent @Zookeeper Gabe @dildos @steeldragon @heloder @helax @cincymma79
@TheFakeMacoy @Rygu @Strijfy @Kevster @Jose Beehive @BroRogan @Shroud of turinabol @GoodBadHBK @Razberry @Blonde Oliveira @Ima5starman @ricc505 @ModernMatt @fungi
@mainevent 140 @Plissken @Koala @Satanical Eve @wh4tttt @Gigacardio @Kevster @mozfonky @MusterX @Spounman @Fedorgasm @djacobox372 @Prime LeVan @MC Paul Barman
