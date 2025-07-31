Out of these actors born before 1900's - Which 4 are the best?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 38,089
- Reaction score
- 52,236
Feel free to suggest actors that I don't have on this poll.
That are born before the 1900s.
Buster Keaton
Boris Karloff
Douglas Fairbanks
Edward G. Robinson
Charles Laughton
Fred Astaire
Walter Houston
Claude Rains
Lon Chaney
That are born before the 1900s.
Buster Keaton
Boris Karloff
Douglas Fairbanks
Edward G. Robinson
Charles Laughton
Fred Astaire
Walter Houston
Claude Rains
Lon Chaney