Out of these actors born before 1900's - Which 4 are the best?

Choose Four.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,089
Reaction score
52,236
Feel free to suggest actors that I don't have on this poll.

That are born before the 1900s.


Buster Keaton


Boris Karloff


Douglas Fairbanks


Edward G. Robinson


Charles Laughton


Fred Astaire


Walter Houston


Claude Rains


Lon Chaney
 
Adolphe Menjou


Bela Lugosi


Humphrey Bogart


James Cagney


Groucho Marx


Harold Lloyd


Charles Chaplin


John Barrymore
 
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.


Buster Keaton is a crazy genius and really propelled stunts forward all by himself.

Guy was doing parkour 100* years before it was invented.


* I don't know what year Parkour was invented.
It's close enough.
 
