Movies Out of these actors/actresses - Who is the best in doing accents? (Finals O/T)

First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals


Two of the very best to ever grace the screen.







If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.



Oldman gets my vote for mere announciation.


DDL is simply Jennifer Connoly in "opposite" drag. Reverse drag? Anti-drag? Undrag? War on drag? Whatever it's called.
 
This is tough. I think DDL has given the more powerful performances but Gary is the best at creating entirely new character faces and voices to the point that some forgot he played in certain movies. DDL is DDL, a masterpiece.
 
These are the two best actors imo but in no way shape or form are they the best at doing accents or even in the running imo. I think this topic was too complicated for a poll. People just voted for the best actor they could think of.
 
