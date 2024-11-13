  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies Out of these actors/actresses - Which 5 are the best in doing accents? (Second Semi-Finals)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    6
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,664
Reaction score
46,723
First Semi-Finals



My choices:

actrice-meryl-streep-lors-de-la-c-c3-a9r-c3-a9monie-douverture-du-news-photo-1726066263.jpg


olivier.jpg


ViggoMortensen.jpg


A36BNDTQM5FRRCAABGMHF7C23Y.jpg


peter_sellers_1.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @Fedorgasm @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @The Good The Bad The HBK @Jesus X @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @toasty @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
15
Views
462
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 2 are the scariest? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
264
Kryptt
Kryptt
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
17
Views
557
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,015
Messages
56,492,690
Members
175,248
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top