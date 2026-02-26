Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
1st Elimination Bracket
If there is a TV show you recommend to be in this tournament, just let me know.
My Little Pony
The Equalizer
Happy Days
Thundarr the Barbarian
The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera
Quantum Leap
Freddy's Nightmares
Jem and the Holograms
Richie Rich
Misfits of Science
