Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,389
- Reaction score
- 57,744
Here we go the 1980s TV shows.
This one I think most of you will connect more with.
Lets see who wins.
This will have 10 Elimination Brackets, with 200 shows.
Donald Duck Presents
The Hogan Family
The Muppet Show
Wiseguy
The Littlest Hobo
The Golden Girls
L.A. Law
Entertainment Tonight
The Tim Conway Show
The New Adventures of Jonny Quest
This one I think most of you will connect more with.
Lets see who wins.
This will have 10 Elimination Brackets, with 200 shows.
Donald Duck Presents
The Hogan Family
The Muppet Show
Wiseguy
The Littlest Hobo
The Golden Girls
L.A. Law
Entertainment Tonight
The Tim Conway Show
The New Adventures of Jonny Quest