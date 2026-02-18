Television Out of these 1970s TV shows - Which 5 are the best? (5th Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    41
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,259
Reaction score
57,436
Charlie's Angels

Night Gallery

The Dean Martin Show

Laff-a-Lympics

Buck Rogers and in the 25th Century

Get Smart

Diff'rent Strokes

The Streets of San Francisco

Benson

Fat Albert and The Cosby Kids





If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote



@paddan @TheNinja @ASUThermo @HardBoiled @wlu.29 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @ricains_cretins @Xuh
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra @iNoScopedJFK
@empsim @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk @cblitz
@SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch @Beef Taco
@LilMountain @MLarson @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher @Crucif13d @WarDronx @Kraysla
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @Your Salad @Koala
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@TapIt @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @PurpleDrank @PixelPimp
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Grassshoppa @SoSo
@BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79 @Mr. Snrub
@FortieSicks @steeldragon @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv @NadaRekowski @airic_15 @Strijfy
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills @TeTe
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @Rob Battisti @AbominableJoman @Sturm @Dinkin_Flicka @ookii
@lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @TonOdanK @Rawex @rustledjimjams @Egészségére!
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @Shroud of turinabol @cmw43 @Cyrano200
@Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni @Razberry
@Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin- @RoastBeast @Nimrod
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @JackWhite @Striderxdj @Kingz @AFanNotAFighter
@EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @cooks1 @UberHere
@El Che @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @Hellowhosthat @Corona @AlphaBetaShark
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @Misfit23
@yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @ModernMatt @Staph infection
@Grassshoppa @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear @helax
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @struckus @The Dark Knight
@qw3rty @Highway99 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus....... @Fire Belly
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @tobiaswins @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @Texan6533 @landon
@TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @BigSexy444
@Nathan LaMontagne @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @Chesten_Hesten @mainevent 140
@armbarforhire @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @Tone C @ssBaldy @Azure @TheChance
@AZZA B @Revolver @Bonos @King Joffery @Rogan789 @philth @TheNinja @Shroud of turinabol
@MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @Krixes @Gigacardio @Bluesbreaker
@Michaelangelo @Jar of Flies @Big Burly @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @WalkenWouldOwn
 
fat albert won’t get the love it deserves

happy days easy number one
 
This was the hardest one yet, by far, usually I dont even use all my 5 chooses but on this one I needed 10 at least!

Went with :

Buck Rogers
Laff-A-Lympics
Little House
Happy Days
Benson


Stressing hard about having to leave off :

Streets Of San Francisco
Fat Albert
Charlie's Angels
Get Smart
Different Strokes
Hong Kong Phooey
 
I havent seen Soap, Alice or One Day At A Time pop up yet, hope theyre all in the hopper
 
Prarie
Charlies
Baretta
Happy Days
Different Strokes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Television Out of these 1970s TV shows - Which 5 are the best? (4th Elimination Bracket)
Replies
14
Views
177
Kraysla
Kraysla
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Television Out of these 1960s TV shows - Which 3 are the best? (8th Elimination Bracket)
Replies
7
Views
183
P0NYBOY
P0NYBOY
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Television Out of these 1960s TV shows - Which 3 are the best? (7th Elimination Bracket)
Replies
11
Views
229
AFanNotAFighter
AFanNotAFighter
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Television Out of these 1960s TV shows - Which 3 are the best? (5th Elimination Bracket)
Replies
15
Views
316
Staph infection
Staph infection
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Television Out of these 1960s TV shows - Which 3 are the best? (6th Elimination Bracket)
Replies
6
Views
203
MLarson
MLarson

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,622
Messages
58,450,213
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top