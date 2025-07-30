  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Out of the the most popular forums on Sherdog, which haven't you posted a message in?

Which haven't you posted a message in?

  • UFC Discussion

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Mayberry Lounge

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The War Room

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Sports Bar

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Off Topic: Bare Knuckle Discussion

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've posted a message in all of them.

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,069
Reaction score
52,208
The most popular I consider at least have 2 million messages or more.

UFC Discussion
The Mayberry Lounge
The War Room
Sports Bar
Off Topic: Bare Knuckle Discussion

I've posted in all of these forums, but the least posted is Off Topic: Bare Knuckle Discussion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,839
Messages
57,628,240
Members
175,780
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top