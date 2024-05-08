Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners in the 2010s - Which 3 are the best performances?

Who's your picks?

  • Total voters
    20
My picks:

Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln
Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour


Colin Firth - The King's Speech

Jean Dujardin - The Artist

Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln

Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club

Eddie Redmayne - The Theory of Everything


Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
 
Please vote and thank you.


