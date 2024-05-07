Takes_Two_To_Tango
My picks:
Russell Crowe - Gladiator
Philip Seymour Hoffman - Capote
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood
Russell Crowe - Gladiator
Denzel Washington - Training Day
Adrien Brody - The Pianist
Sean Penn - Mystic River
Jamie Foxx - Ray
Philip Seymour Hoffman - Capote
Forest Whitaker - The Last King of Scotland
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood
Sean Penn - Milk
Jeff Bridges - Crazy Heart