Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners in the 2000s - Which 3 are the best?

Who's your picks?

  • Russell Crowe - Gladiator

    Votes: 9 60.0%

  • Denzel Washington - Training Day

    Votes: 9 60.0%

  • Adrien Brody - The Pianist

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sean Penn - Mystic River

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Jamie Foxx - Ray

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Philip Seymour Hoffman - Capote

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • Forest Whitaker - The Last King of Scotland

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood

    Votes: 15 100.0%

  • Sean Penn - Milk

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jeff Bridges - Crazy Heart

    Votes: 1 6.7%
  • Total voters
    15
My picks:

Russell Crowe - Gladiator
Philip Seymour Hoffman - Capote
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood



Russell Crowe - Gladiator

Denzel Washington - Training Day

Adrien Brody - The Pianist

Sean Penn - Mystic River

Jamie Foxx - Ray

Philip Seymour Hoffman - Capote

Forest Whitaker - The Last King of Scotland

Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood


Sean Penn - Milk

Jeff Bridges - Crazy Heart
 
Please vote and for those who voted thank you.


I've only seen 4 of those movies : Gladiator (great), Training Day (years ago, can't remember too much about it), There Will be Blood (impressive), Crazy Heart.

Probably should make an effort to watch the others.
 
Weird. I've never even heard of Crazy Heart and had no idea Jeff Bridges won an Academy Award.

Foxx
PSH
DDL
 
