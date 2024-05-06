Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,111
- Reaction score
- 42,330
My picks:
Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump
Jeremy Irons - Reversal of Fortune
Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman
Tom Hanks - Philadelphia
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump
Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas
Geoffrey Rush - Shine
Jack Nicholson - As Good as it Gets
Roberto Benigni - Life is Beautiful
Kevin Spacey - American Beauty
Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump
Jeremy Irons - Reversal of Fortune
Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman
Tom Hanks - Philadelphia
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump
Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas
Geoffrey Rush - Shine
Jack Nicholson - As Good as it Gets
Roberto Benigni - Life is Beautiful
Kevin Spacey - American Beauty