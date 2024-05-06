Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners in the 1990s - Which 3 are the best?

Who's your picks?

  • Jeremy Irons - Reversal of Fortune

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs

    Votes: 17 89.5%

  • Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman

    Votes: 4 21.1%

  • Tom Hanks - Philadelphia

    Votes: 2 10.5%

  • Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump

    Votes: 11 57.9%

  • Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas

    Votes: 8 42.1%

  • Geoffrey Rush - Shine

    Votes: 1 5.3%

  • Jack Nicholson - As Good as it Gets

    Votes: 2 10.5%

  • Roberto Benigni - Life is Beautiful

    Votes: 1 5.3%

  • Kevin Spacey - American Beauty

    Votes: 6 31.6%
  Total voters
    19
My picks:

Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump


Jeremy Irons - Reversal of Fortune

Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs

Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman

Tom Hanks - Philadelphia

Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump


Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas


Geoffrey Rush - Shine

Jack Nicholson - As Good as it Gets


Roberto Benigni - Life is Beautiful

Kevin Spacey - American Beauty
 
Anthony Hopkins won it, deservedly, with only 17 minutes of screen time. One of the greatest performances in film.
 
Hopkins, Cage, Spacey. But Hopkins got this.
 
Hopkins
Cage
Rush <— Legit surprised by the lack of love for Rush in Shine.
 
Hanks in Philadelphia was one of the most chilling villain performances I've ever seen

2. Cage
3. Spacey
 
