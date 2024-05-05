Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,084
- Reaction score
- 42,305
My picks:
Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot
Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
Henry Fonda - On Golden Pond
Ben Kingsley - Gandhi
Robert Duvall - Tender Mercies
F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus
William Hurt - Kiss of the Spider Woman
Paul Newman - The Color of Money
Michael Douglas - Wall Street
Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot
Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot
Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
Henry Fonda - On Golden Pond
Ben Kingsley - Gandhi
Robert Duvall - Tender Mercies
F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus
William Hurt - Kiss of the Spider Woman
Paul Newman - The Color of Money
Michael Douglas - Wall Street
Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot