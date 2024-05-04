Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners in the 1970s - Which 3 are the best?

What's your picks?

  • George C. Scott - Patton

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • Gene Hackman - The French Connection

    Votes: 9 60.0%

  • Marlon Brando - The Godfather

    Votes: 12 80.0%

  • Jack Lemmon - Save The Tiger

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Art Carney - Harry and Tonto

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

    Votes: 11 73.3%

  • Peter Finch - Network

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Richard Dreyfuss - The Goodbye Girl

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jon Voight - Coming Home

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Dustin Hoffman - Kramer vs. Kramer

    Votes: 3 20.0%
  • Total voters
    15
My picks:

Kramer vs Kramer would have been better if there was arm wrestling in it.
 
I voted Hackman, Nicholson and Brando… and apparently so did everybody else.

As a side note, does anyone else wish we could have just once had Hackman and Nicholson in a movie together? I would have loved to see that.
 
Latest posts

