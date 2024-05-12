Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners from 1970s to 2020s - Which 3 are the best performances? (The Finals)

Who's your picks?

  • Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs

    Votes: 7 77.8%

  • Robert De Niro - Raging Bull

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Marlon Brando - The Godfather

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  Total voters
    9
My picks:

Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood



Please vote, thank you.

