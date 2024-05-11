Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners from 1970s to 2020s - Which 3 are the best performances? (Second Semi-Finals)

Who's your picks?

  • Robert De Niro - Raging Bull

    Votes: 6 42.9%

  • Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man

    Votes: 5 35.7%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot

    Votes: 5 35.7%

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

    Votes: 6 42.9%

  • Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club

    Votes: 6 42.9%

  • Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs

    Votes: 10 71.4%

  • Kevin Spacey - American Beauty

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

    Votes: 2 14.3%
  • Total voters
    14
My picks:

Robert De Niro - Raging bull
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot
Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs


Robert De Niro - Raging Bull


Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man

Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot


Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant


Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club


Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs

Kevin Spacey - American Beauty

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
 
Please vote, thank you.

