Movies - Out of the Oscar lead actor winners from 1970s to 2020s - Which 3 are the best performances? (First Semi-Finals)
My picks Marlon Brando - The Godfather Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump Marlon Brando - The Godfather Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Gene Hackman - The French Connection Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood Denzel Washington - Training...
My picks:
Robert De Niro - Raging bull
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot
Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot
Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club
Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Kevin Spacey - American Beauty
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer