Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners from 1970s to 2020s - Which 3 are the best performances? (First Semi-Finals)

Who's your picks?

  • Marlon Brando - The Godfather

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

    Votes: 5 71.4%

  • Gene Hackman - The French Connection

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Denzel Washington - Training Day

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Russell Crowe - Gladiator

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln

    Votes: 1 14.3%
  • Total voters
    7
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

My picks

Marlon Brando - The Godfather
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump



Marlon Brando - The Godfather

Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Gene Hackman - The French Connection

Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood

Denzel Washington - Training Day


Russell Crowe - Gladiator


Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump

Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas

Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln
 
Please vote, thank you.
For me:

Jack NIcholson
Daniel Day Lewis
Tom Hanks
 
Latest posts

