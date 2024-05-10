Takes_Two_To_Tango
My picks
Marlon Brando - The Godfather
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump
Marlon Brando - The Godfather
Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Gene Hackman - The French Connection
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood
Denzel Washington - Training Day
Russell Crowe - Gladiator
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump
Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas
Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln
