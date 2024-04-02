Takes_Two_To_Tango
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
Eleventh Elimination Bracket
Twelfth Elimination Bracket
Thirteenth Elimination Bracket
Fourteenth Elimination Bracket
Fifteenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
Fifth Quarter-Finals
Sixth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Third Semi-Finals
The Finals
The Finals O/T
Finals Double O/T
Finals Triple O/T
Since it's virtually tied with The Godfather and Empire Strikes Back. We have to go toe to toe with these two and see what happens.
Well this is it guys, take care. Have a good one.
Top 30:
1. TBD
2. TBD
3. Terminator 2: Judgement Day
4. The Matrix
5. Pulp Fiction
6. Alien
7. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
8. Goodfellas
9. The Shawshank Redemption
10. The Thing (1982)
11. The Godfather Part II
12. Predator
13. Saving Private Ryan
14. The Terminator
15. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
My choice:
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
The Godfather
