Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Tenth Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Raging Bull

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Hateful Eight

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gladiator

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Argo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gone with the Wind

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • V for Vendetta

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Lion King (1994)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gattaca

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Prisoners

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Elephant Man

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Léon: The Professional

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • There Will Be Blood

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Great Escape

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Departed

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,421
Reaction score
40,922
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket



My choices:

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Gattaca
The Elephant Man
Léon: The Professional
There Will Be Blood



Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels


The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey


Raging Bull


The Hateful Eight


Gladiator
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Ninth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
9
Views
201
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Eighth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
9
Views
231
HUNTERMANIA
HUNTERMANIA
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Seventh Elimination Bracket)
Replies
15
Views
295
ObsoleteSoul
ObsoleteSoul
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Sixth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
12
Views
301
TheTickG
TheTickG
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these iconic movie moments/scenes - Which 5 are the best? (Tenth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
19
Views
619
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,406
Messages
55,276,375
Members
174,716
Latest member
Fazekas76

Share this page

Back
Top