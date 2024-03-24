Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,519
- Reaction score
- 41,082
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
Eleventh Elimination Bracket
Twelfth Elimination Bracket
Thirteenth Elimination Bracket
Fourteenth Elimination Bracket
Fifteenth Elimination Bracket
Here we are in the Quarter-Finals. There will be 6 brackets. Should get interesting.
My choices:
The Untouchables
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Die Hard
Predator
The Dark Knight
Enter the Dragon
The Goonies
The Untouchables
The Godfather
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
Eleventh Elimination Bracket
Twelfth Elimination Bracket
Thirteenth Elimination Bracket
Fourteenth Elimination Bracket
Fifteenth Elimination Bracket
Here we are in the Quarter-Finals. There will be 6 brackets. Should get interesting.
My choices:
The Untouchables
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Die Hard
Predator
The Dark Knight
Enter the Dragon
The Goonies
The Untouchables
The Godfather