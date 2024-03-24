Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)

What's your picks?

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
Eleventh Elimination Bracket
Twelfth Elimination Bracket
Thirteenth Elimination Bracket
Fourteenth Elimination Bracket
Fifteenth Elimination Bracket


Here we are in the Quarter-Finals. There will be 6 brackets. Should get interesting.




My choices:

The Untouchables
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Die Hard
Predator




The Dark Knight


Enter the Dragon


The Goonies


The Untouchables


The Godfather
 
Raiders of the Lost Ark

Good Will Hunting

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Office Space

The Shawshank Redemption
 
2001: A Space Odyssey

Joker

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Superbad

Die Hard
 
Taxi Driver

Predator

L.A Confidential

Avengers: Infinity War
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.


